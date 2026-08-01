'Shabby and opaque!' - UEFA declares loss of confidence in Gianni Infantino after FIFA backs down on £15bn World Cup sell-off plot

The relationship between football’s most powerful governing bodies has reached a new low following the fallout from FIFA's attempt to sell a 20 per cent stake in its commercial assets. In a remarkably blunt statement, UEFA welcomed FIFA’s decision to withdraw the proposal but made it clear that the damage to Infantino’s reputation is permanent.

UEFA stated: 'UEFA welcomes FIFA’s decision to withdraw its plan to sell a stake in its competitions - including the World Cup - into private hands. We cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast-track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game. We must identify those responsible and hold them to account.'