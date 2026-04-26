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Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - DFB Cup SemifinalGetty Images Sport
Oliver Maywurm

Translated by

FC Bayern Munich has confirmed the injury diagnosis, ruling out its versatile all-rounder for the Champions League first leg against Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League
Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich
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Bundesliga
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich
R. Guerreiro

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany (40) must currently do without Raphael Guerreiro (32) due to injury.

The record champions announced this two days before the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain (Tuesday, 9 pm).

  • Guerreiro suffered a minor hamstring tear in his left leg during Saturday’s 4-3 Bundesliga win over FSV Mainz 05, Bayern Munich confirmed on Sunday.

    The club has not specified how long the Portuguese defender will be sidelined, but he will definitely miss Tuesday’s first-leg clash at PSG.

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  • FC Bayern München v FC St. Pauli - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Raphael Guerreiro will depart from FC Bayern at the end of the season.

    Because Guerreiro is not a first-team regular, his absence is not a major blow to Bayern. However, if he recovers quickly, he could still prove valuable as a rotation player in the run-in. The 32-year-old has started the club’s last four Bundesliga matches and would likely have remained in the lineup for the final three league fixtures. In the Champions League, however, the 32-year-old did not feature in either quarter-final against Real Madrid.

    The club confirmed in late March that his contract, which expires this summer, will not be extended, so he will leave on a free transfer. Where the 65-cap Portuguese international plays next is unclear, with Juventus and Benfica mentioned as possible destinations.

    Despite frequently starting on the bench, he has still managed 27 appearances in all competitions this term, contributing six goals and three assists.

  • Raphael Guerreiro: His stats at FC Bayern

    Season

    Appearances

    Goals

    Assists

    2023/24

    28

    3

    2

    2024/25

    38

    5

    3

    2025/26

    27

    6

    3


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