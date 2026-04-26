FC Bayern Munich has confirmed the injury diagnosis, ruling out its versatile all-rounder for the Champions League first leg against Paris Saint-Germain

Because Guerreiro is not a first-team regular, his absence is not a major blow to Bayern. However, if he recovers quickly, he could still prove valuable as a rotation player in the run-in. The 32-year-old has started the club’s last four Bundesliga matches and would likely have remained in the lineup for the final three league fixtures. In the Champions League, however, the 32-year-old did not feature in either quarter-final against Real Madrid.

The club confirmed in late March that his contract, which expires this summer, will not be extended, so he will leave on a free transfer. Where the 65-cap Portuguese international plays next is unclear, with Juventus and Benfica mentioned as possible destinations.

Despite frequently starting on the bench, he has still managed 27 appearances in all competitions this term, contributing six goals and three assists.