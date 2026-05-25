Reports indicate that Liverpool's pursuit of young midfielder Eichhorn is already "very concrete", with substantive talks having taken place between the club and the player's camp.

Eichhorn is currently one of Europe's most sought-after young midfielders, with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen all persistently courting the 16-year-old, who made his Hertha BSC second-division debut in August 2025, shortly after turning 16.

His contract in Berlin includes a release clause reportedly set between €10m and €12m. "If we weren't monitoring Kenny Eichhorn, we wouldn't be doing our job," Bayern sporting director Max Eberl told Bild, confirming the champions' interest.