This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Explained: How Arsenal can afford to easily outspend Man Utd and Chelsea this summer as Gunners look to finally claim Premier League crown under Mikel Arteta Arsenal Finance Premier League Manchester United Chelsea Champions League Arsenal will be able to easily outspend Man United and Chelsea thanks to their performance in Europe and record earnings in 2023-24. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Income streams give Arsenal wiggle room with PSR

United and Chelsea struggling without Champions League money

Blues expected to face fines from UEFA Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱