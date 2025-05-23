This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ex-Man Utd star Brandon Williams receives 14 month suspended prison sentence and ordered to 180 hours of community service over dangerous driving charge B. Williams Manchester United Premier League Former Manchester United Brandon Williams has received a 14-month suspended jail sentence for dangerous driving at speeds of over 160 kmph. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Williams handed 14-month suspended jail term

Crashed his car at speeds of over 160 kmph

Want to go deeper? Ask Beta