This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ex-Arsenal and Man Utd player Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals retirement plan after 'most tiring season of my life' with Inter ended in Champions League final misery H. Mkhitaryan Inter Serie A Champions League Henrikh Mkhitaryan reflected on the "most tiring season of his life" while speaking about his retirement plans, confirming Inter will be his last club Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mkhitaryan opens up on his retirement plan

Confirms he'll call it quits after leaving Inter

Still wants to keep playing at the highest level Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match FIFA Club World Cup INT RIV Match preview