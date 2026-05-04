'Every player trusts him' - Roberto De Zerbi has been 'so good for Tottenham' amid relegation dogfight as Conor Gallagher revels in 'perfect' win over Aston Villa

Gallagher, who earned Man of the Match honours for his performance, was full of praise for his new manager. The midfielder looks rejuvenated under De Zerbi's guidance, suggesting that the dressing room has completely bought into the new vision for the club.

Gallagher told TNT Sports: "It was a fantastic performance. Exactly what we needed. Everything we did in the week leading up to the game, we showed tonight and we're really happy with the performance and three points. It's been a perfect night, but hopefully it's only the start. We want to carry it on for the last few games of the season. It's massive for us and hopefully our confidence can start growing and we can keep playing games like that. I can't speak highly enough of him [De Zerbi]. He's been so good. Every player in the squad has taken to him, everyone trusts him, he makes you feel good, confident, he's bringing the best out of players and it's only the start. Hopefully we can keep learning from him and build a great team."