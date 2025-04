This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Everton challenge West Ham and Roma as David Moyes plots summer bid for Sunderland captain Dan Neil Everton Roma Transfers Serie A Premier League Sunderland D. Neil Everton are set to reignite their interest in signing Sunderland captain Dan Neil in the summer transfer window, a report claims. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Everton & West Ham wanted Neil in January

Toffees need to sign new midfielder

Sunderland contraxt expires in summer 2026 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱