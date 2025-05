This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ethan Nwaneri rewarded! Arsenal wonderkid set to be handed new shirt number after breakout season for the Gunners E. Nwaneri Arsenal Premier League Ethan Nwaneri is reportedly set to be handed a new shirt number after his breakout season for the Gunners. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Nwaneri has been a revelation for Arsenal

Will have a new shirt number next season

A new contract is also in the pipeline Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Premier League ARS NEW Match preview