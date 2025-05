This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Erik ten Hag is nearly back! Ex-Man Utd manager to become Bayer Leverkusen boss IF Cesc Fabregas remains at Como E. ten Hag Bayer Leverkusen Transfers Manchester United Como C. Fabregas Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could become Bayer Leverkusen's new manager - but only if Cesc Fabregas remains at Como. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ten Hag the second choice

Como fighting to keep Fabregas

Alonso heading to Real Madrid Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask