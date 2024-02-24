Erik ten Hag admits Antony 'hasn't shown big potential' as Man Utd boss opens door for Amad Diallo & 19-year-old Omari Forson to take £85m winger's spot in the team
Erik ten Hag has admitted that Antony "hasn't shown his big potential" for Manchester United while opening the door for Amad Diallo to take his spot.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ten Hag claimed Antony needs to prove himself
- Has scored just once this season
- Will face competition from youngsters