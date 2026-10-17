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'At some point we need to give him rest!' – Maresca drops Haaland warning ahead of Ipswich clash
Maresca hints at Haaland rest amid packed schedule
Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca admitted he will need to manage Erling Haaland's workload despite the striker's sensational start to the campaign. Haaland became the club's all-time record goalscorer in Europe with a brace against Paris Saint-Germain, taking his tally to 10 goals in nine matches.
The Norwegian forward remains in the squad for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium.
However, after four additional international caps for Norway, Maresca acknowledged that heavy workloads across the squad require careful management.
- Getty Images Sport
City boss targets rotation for key international stars
Maresca stressed that Haaland is not the only player facing fatigue, pointing to several key figures who feature heavily for both club and country. "At some point we probably need to give him rest, some days off," the City boss explained in his pre-match news conference.
"We are thinking about this not just with Erling because we have players, unfortunately or fortunately, they are playing all the games with us and all the games with the international teams."
"Elliot, Enzo, Marc, Erling, Rúben – so at some point we probably need to give them some rest."
Maresca defends Fernandez and hails off-field character
Maresca reserved high praise for Enzo Fernandez, who helped City win their opening six Premier League matches to top the table by three points following his move from Chelsea. The manager hit back at public perceptions of the Argentine midfielder, highlighting his true personality.
"He is a nice person," Maresca declared when asked about the number 17. "He has a big heart and is a nice person. Polite, professional."
"Sometimes the image from outside is completely different from the reality. He is a top guy, with a great family – mum and dad, wife, kids. I know all of them. That’s why I have no doubts about that, he is a very good guy."
- AFP
League leaders prepare for Ipswich challenge
Unbeaten Manchester City host Ipswich Town on Saturday looking to maintain their perfect league start and extend their three-point lead at the summit.
With Haaland leading the Premier League top-scorer charts, Maresca must balance squad rotation against maintaining their winning momentum.
The Italian tactician will monitor player fitness closely ahead of a demanding run of domestic and European fixtures.
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