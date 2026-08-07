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Adhe Makayasa

England striker Ivan Toney charged with assault following incident at London nightclub

I. Toney
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
England

England international Ivan Toney has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm following an alleged altercation at a Soho nightclub. The 30-year-old Al-Ahli striker was charged by police last Thursday after an incident at 100 Wardour Street in December, and he is now scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 24.

  • Toney prosecuted over assault

    Toney has been formally charged with assault causing actual bodily harm following an incident at 100 Wardour Street in Soho on December 6. The 30-year-old Al-Ahli striker, who joined the Saudi Pro League side from Brentford for £40 million in August 2024, has remained on unconditional bail since his arrest shortly after the altercation. He is now set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 24.

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  • imago-sport-1080166670.jpgNurPhoto

    Nightclub incident triggers confrontation

    Reports indicate that the confrontation began when a fan attempted to put his arm around the footballer to take a photograph inside the venue.

    A witness recalled the altercation: "He walked past a table of a group of lads. One of them recognised him and said, 'Oh, it's Ivan Toney' and tried to put his hands around his neck to get a photo with him. And then Toney has said, 'Get off me, get off me'."

    The witness added that the striker was wearing an expensive wristwatch at the time and may have feared he was being mugged.

  • Off-field trouble follows tournament

    These legal proceedings come just weeks after Toney represented England at the World Cup in the United States this summer. Granted a US visa despite his arrest, the forward featured twice for the Three Lions, coming off the bench in the semi-final defeat against Argentina before starting in the third-place play-off victory over France.

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  • imago-sport-1079661480.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    Magistrates court hearing looms

    Toney must now balance his professional commitments in the Saudi Pro League with preparing for his upcoming court date in London. Officials at Al-Ahli and the Football Association will monitor legal proceedings closely before determining any potential repercussions for his career. The outcome of the hearing in Westminster could significantly impact the forward's future at both club and international level.

Saudi Pro League
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Al Diriyah
DIR
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Al Ahli
AHL