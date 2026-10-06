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England secure a dominant 3-0 Nations League victory over Czechia on a historic night for Harry Kane
Kane inspires England victory
England dominated the proceedings from the first whistle against Czechia on Tuesday. The hosts opened the scoring in the 27th minute when Kane delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area, forcing Vladimir Coufal into a comical own goal. Thomas Tuchel saw his team double their advantage in the 40th minute. Elliot Anderson played a sublime pass to Morgan Rogers, who provided a perfect first-time cross for Kane to slam home from close range, marking his special night with a characteristic finish.
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Second half dominance secures win
The home side maintained their impressive rhythm after the break, with Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold orchestrating attacks down the right flank. Kane secured his second goal of the evening in the 57th minute to make it 3-0. Lewis Hall delivered an accurate corner to the back post, allowing Kane to rise highest and head the ball past Lukas Hornicek. The goal took him to an incredible 91 international goals, firmly cementing his status during a highly productive international window.
Nations League group standings
The comprehensive victory leaves England sitting second in Nations League Group A3 with nine points. They have bounced back brilliantly from an opening 3-2 defeat to Spain by securing three consecutive victories: a 2-0 away win over Czechia, a stunning 7-0 thrashing of Croatia, and tonight's comfortable 3-0 win. Spain remain top of the group with 12 points following their 2-1 triumph over Croatia, meaning the battle for the top spot remains fiercely competitive. Czechia sit at the bottom without a single point.
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What next for England?
England will now turn their attention to their upcoming Nations League fixtures next month. They face a crucial home encounter against Croatia at Wembley, before travelling to face Spain just three days later. Tuchel and his squad will look to maintain their outstanding goalscoring form across both games to keep the pressure on the group leaders.
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