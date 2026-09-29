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Mohamed Saeed

England player ratings vs Czechia: Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane shine as Thomas Tuchel secures comfortable win

England
H. Kane
Player ratings
Czechia vs England
Czechia
UEFA Nations League A
T. Tuchel
M. Guehi
A. Gordon
J. Bellingham

England bounced back from their opening defeat to Spain with a dominant 2-0 victory over ten-man Czechia in Prague. Second-half strikes from Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane ensured a comfortable evening for Thomas Tuchel's side at the Fortuna Arena.

England successfully navigated a potentially tricky away fixture in Prague, emerging with a 2-0 victory that puts their Nations League campaign back on track. The tactical landscape of the match shifted significantly in the 23rd minute when Czechia's Pavel Sulc was dismissed, forcing the hosts into a low-block survival mode. Despite the numerical advantage, England remained patient, probing through wide areas and utilizing 66% of the ball to wear down a resilient but limited opposition.

The breakthrough arrived shortly after the interval when Anthony Gordon found the net, capitalising on the creative impetus provided by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Harry Kane later doubled the advantage with a trademark finish in the 69th minute, effectively killing off the contest.

With 22 total shots and an expected goals (xG) value of 1.37, the scoreline perhaps flattered the hosts, but Tuchel will be satisfied with the clinical nature of the performance and the defensive solidity that limited Czechia to just two shots on target.


  • Czechia v England - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD2Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    James Trafford - 7/10

    A largely quiet evening for the Leeds stopper, who was rarely tested by a depleted Czech attack. He recorded two saves to maintain his clean sheet and demonstrated composure in his distribution as England built play from the back against a passive press.

    Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10

    Operating in his hybrid role, Alexander-Arnold was the primary architect of England's offensive structures. He provided the vital assist for Anthony Gordon's opening goal in the 47th minute and was constantly involved in the final third before being substituted shortly after the break.

    Marc Guehi - 7/10

    Guehi was a calming presence at the heart of the defence. With Czechia struggling to commit bodies forward, he spent much of the game as a secondary playmaker, recording high passing accuracy and ensuring the hosts had no opportunities to counter-attack.

    Trevoh Chalobah - 7/10

    Partnering Guehi, Chalobah was physically dominant in the few duels he was required to contest. He helped England maintain a high line, squeezing the pitch to keep the ten men of Czechia pinned in their own half for the duration of the match.

    Lewis Hall - 7/10

    The Newcastle left-back provided excellent width and overlapping runs that stretched the Czech defensive unit. His positioning allowed Gordon to drift inside, and he remained defensively disciplined during the rare moments the hosts crossed the halfway line.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-CZE-ENGAFP

    Midfield

    Myles Lewis-Skelly - 7/10

    A learning experience for the youngster in a high-pressure environment. He received a yellow card in the 35th minute and was tactically withdrawn at half-time as Tuchel sought a more expansive approach to break down the ten-man block.

    Morgan Rogers - 6/10

    Rogers provided powerful ball-carrying through the central corridors, often drawing multiple defenders to him. His ability to turn in tight spaces was crucial in transitioning England from a patient build-up to a direct threat in the final third.

    Elliot Anderson - 7/10

    Anderson worked tirelessly in the engine room, providing the necessary balance to allow England's more attacking talents to flourish. He was efficient in possession and played a key role in the counter-press that prevented Czechia from sustaining any meaningful possession.

  • Czechia v England - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD2Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Anthony Gordon - 9/10

    The standout performer in terms of end product. Gordon broke the deadlock in the 47th minute with a well-timed finish and was a constant menace on the left flank before his substitution in the 80th minute. His directness was the perfect foil for England's patient passing.

    Bukayo Saka - 7/10

    Saka occupied the attention of two defenders for most of the game, creating space elsewhere. While he didn't get on the scoresheet, his gravitational pull on the Czech defence was essential for the tactical breakthroughs England eventually achieved.

    Harry Kane - 8/10

    A captain's performance defined by elite movement. Kane led the line with intelligence, dropping deep to link play before arriving in the box to score England's second goal in the 69th minute. He was replaced shortly after his goal to manage his minutes.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Eberechi Eze - 7/10

    Introduced at half-time for Lewis-Skelly, Eze added a layer of unpredictability and flair that helped England capitalise on their numerical advantage immediately after the restart.

    Jude Bellingham - 6/10

    Came on in the 70th minute to help see out the game. His presence in midfield added extra security and physical presence as the tempo of the match slowed down in the final stages.

    Rio Ngumoha - 6/10

    A late introduction for Saka, Ngumoha showed flashes of his potential with direct running, though the game was largely won by the time he entered the fray.

    Alex Scott - 7/10

    Brought on for Anderson in the 70th minute to maintain the energy levels in the middle of the park. He kept things simple and helped England retain control of the ball.

    Morgan Gibbs-White - N/A

    Introduced in the 80th minute for Gordon; not enough time to make a significant impact on the ratings.

    Thomas Tuchel - 8/10

    The German manager showed tactical flexibility by making the bold half-time change to introduce Eze. His side remained disciplined and avoided the frustration often associated with playing against ten men, securing a professional and deserved victory.

UEFA Nations League A
Croatia crest
Croatia
CRO
England crest
England
ENG
UEFA Nations League A
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE