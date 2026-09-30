ZUMA Press Wire
England captain Harry Kane sheds light on Three Lions camp reaction after Man City found guilty of financial rule breaches
City found guilty before England victory
The Premier League dropped a bombshell on Tuesday afternoon, confirming Manchester City have been found guilty of all charges regarding financial rule breaches. An independent commission ruled that the Etihad giants used 'sham' agreements between 2009 and 2018 to falsely boost revenue and lower costs.
This monumental announcement came just hours before England took to the pitch in Prague. Thomas Tuchel's side secured a comfortable 2-0 Nations League victory over Czechia, bouncing back from an opening defeat against World Cup holders Spain.
Despite the breaking news regarding their club, City duo Elliot Anderson and Marc Guehi both started the match. The hosts played much of the contest with 10 men after Pavel Sulc received a red card for a late challenge on Anderson following a VAR review. Barcelona forward Anthony Gordon opened the scoring just after the interval, before Kane secured the result in the 69th minute.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Kane and Tuchel address the bombshell news
Quizzed on whether the City verdict was a topic of conversation within the squad, Kane admitted he was completely unaware. "To be honest today I didn’t even know the news literally until after the game," he stated. "I’ve been off my phone all day. I can’t comment on it now. I’m sure in the next days it will be spoken about in a casual way. I always say when we’re here we’re with England."
The prolific striker added that Anderson and Guehi would handle the situation upon their return to club duties, while assessing the team's shift. "Job done, it was a professional performance," Kane said. "We have our England head on and those guys will deal with it obviously when they are back. From our point of view it is all about Croatia on Saturday."
Meanwhile, Tuchel confirmed he had not checked in on his City contingent. "I did not. I have a bad conscience now," the manager confessed when asked if he needed to look after the pair. "I did not actually because I am just focused on everything we have to deal with here and to prepare the team. I did not talk to them about the issue and I will not comment on it.
"I think Marc today was absolutely excellent after a tough match against Spain. The reaction was on the highest level and Elliot Anderson had a good match as well."
City maintain innocence amid expulsion threat
While the England camp remains laser-focused on international duties, the fallout from the independent commission's ruling will dominate the domestic landscape. The Premier League have stated that potential sanctions will be determined in a subsequent hearing. Top-flight expulsion is said to be a genuine possibility for the Manchester outfit.
City have already issued a statement maintaining their innocence and are expected to lodge an appeal ahead of an October 2 deadline. For now, Tuchel's squad have successfully shielded themselves from the noise.
- Mark Pain
Three Lions switch focus to Croatia test
England must quickly turn their attention to a crucial Nations League clash against Croatia on Saturday evening. Building on their professional display and clean sheet in Prague will be vital as Tuchel looks to establish momentum and put the recent defeat to Spain firmly behind them.
Following the trip to Croatia, the Three Lions will return to Wembley Stadium next Tuesday for a reverse fixture against Czechia, where Kane and Co. will hope to solidify their position in the group stages.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting