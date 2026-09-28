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England hit by fresh injury concerns as Ezri Konsa and Nico O'Reilly miss training ahead of Czechia clash
Tuchel faces defensive selection dilemma
Tuchel’s start to life as England manager continues to be met with significant hurdles as he prepares his side for a crucial Nations League fixture in Prague. The Three Lions boss was without Konsa and O’Reilly during Monday’s primary session at Tottenham Hotspur’s training centre. The Football Association confirmed the pair were restricted to individual workloads rather than joining the main group, though no specific reasons for their absence were provided by the medical department.
The situation is particularly frustrating for the coaching staff given that both Konsa and O'Reilly completed the full 90 minutes during the recent 3-2 loss to Spain at Wembley. With the squad scheduled to depart for the Czech Republic on Monday afternoon, the lack of time for integrated tactical work could force Tuchel to alter his defensive structure.
England squad depth under serious scrutiny
The absence of Konsa and O'Reilly only serves to exacerbate what has already been a difficult period for the national team in terms of player availability. England are currently navigating a significant injury crisis that has already seen the likes of Cole Palmer, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, and Tino Livramento withdraw from international duty.
In an official update regarding the squad's status, the Three Lions stated: "Ezri Konsa and Nico O’Reilly are following their own individual programmes at Tottenham Hotspur‘s training ground this morning. All other 22 players are involved in group training ahead of the squad departing for Prague this afternoon."
Tuchel vents frustration at fixture congestion
Previously, the England manager has not held back in his assessment of the current international schedule, which he believes is far too demanding for the modern professional. Tuchel pointed out that the current structure, which requires four matches within a three-week period, is almost unprecedented in terms of intensity.
"I think the players would have loved three short windows. I can hardly think of a period in club football where you have matches and a turnaround like we have now. We have Saturday-Tuesday and then another Saturday-Tuesday, so only two days in between each game. That sounds too condensed if you have two-and-a-half weeks together. It does not feel 100 per cent right, I have to say," the manager admitted.
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Defensive reshuffle on the cards
If Konsa and O’Reilly are indeed ruled out of the Czechia match, Tuchel will be forced into a tactical rethink at the back. To mitigate these losses, the England boss may turn to Trevoh Chalobah or Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite to anchor the central defense. Both players provide top-flight experience and physical presence, which will be essential against a robust Czech side.
The potential absence of O’Reilly at left-back creates another vacancy that needs filling. Myles Lewis-Skelly, who operated in a midfield role during the Spain defeat, is a natural candidate to drop back into the defensive line. Alternatively, Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall remains a contender, provided he has fully recovered from his own recent fitness struggles.
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