GOAL
'This camp will be about reestablishing connections' - Emma Hayes names USWNT's 26-player roster ahead of matches against Spain
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A closer look at the squad
The USWNT returns to action after more than four months away against a Spain side that has already qualified for the 2027 Women’s World Cup. Spain secured its spot with a 4-0 win over England and a 6-1 victory over Iceland; the U.S. has yet to qualify.
After three straight rosters without an uncapped player, Hayes has called in four: Jordan Silkowitz, Evelyn Shores, Pietra Tordin and Trinity Byars. They join veterans Lindsey Heaps and Rose Lavelle.
Sanchez is in the middle of a historic season with the North Carolina Courage, tying the NWSL single-season goals record with 20. A member of the U.S. squad at the 2023 World Cup, she has 28 caps and three international goals but has not played for the national team since Oct. 30, 2024.
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Squad in full
GOALKEEPERS: Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 11), Jordan Silkowitz (Bay FC; 0), Phallon Tullis- Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 7)
DEFENDERS: Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC; 70/3), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 78/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 54/2), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 14/1), Lilly Reale (Boston Legacy FC; 9/0), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 12/0), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 11/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 7/1)
MIDFIELDERS: Sam Coffey (Manchester City FC, ENG; 46/5), Lindsey Heaps (Denver Summit FC; 178/40), Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 20/1), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 122/29), Evelyn Shores (Angel City FC; 0/0), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Stars; 103/38), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 20/1)
FORWARDS: Trinity Byars (San Diego Wave FC; 0/0), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 14/1), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 57/13), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 21/6), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage; 28/3), Pietra Tordin (Portland Thorns FC; 0/0), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 32/4), Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns FC; 63/25)
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'This camp will be about reestablishing connections'
Four months is a long time, and for some USWNT players, the gap has stretched into years. Take “Triple Espresso.” Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson have not all shared the field in a USWNT match since the 2024 Olympics, when their nickname was born.
Rodman and Wilson have played together since then, but Swanson sat out both June games in Brazil. She has not appeared for the U.S. since October 2024. Even with that time away, she is one of the most experienced players on the roster, with 103 caps and 38 goals.
Getting those connections back is on Hayes’ mind heading into camp.
“While we are very much looking forward to playing the World Cup champions, I keep coming back to the journey that we are all on together,” Hayes said in the roster release. “This camp will be about reestablishing connections after long break, looking at a few players who haven’t been with us this cycle, and putting on the best performances we can in front of packed stadiums. Of course, our dual focus will also be on our final preparations for the World Cup qualifying tournament.”
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What comes next?
The USWNT will first host Spain at NWSL's Washington Spirit's home turf, Audi Field in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 10 and then will travel to Chester, Pa., to face Spain a second time, at Subaru Park.
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