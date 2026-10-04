AFP
Emiliano Martinez opens up on Lionel Messi retirement and admits Inter Miami star will leave 'a massive void' for Argentina
Martinez reflects on Messi legacy
Martinez immediately turned the spotlight onto Messi's impending farewell after Argentina sealed a resounding 7-0 victory over Burkina Faso at the Estadio Monumental on Saturday night. The Chelsea goalkeeper felt privileged to have helped his captain achieve World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022 before the forward officially hangs up his international boots.
Reflecting on their journey together alongside the superstar, Martinez, as quoted by ESPN Argentina, said: "Obviously, I tried to help as much as possible, and he knows that. We always talk about it, and it was one of the greatest honours of my career to help him achieve what he desired most, because he is the greatest player in history."
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Life after the GOAT
The reality of a post-Messi era is beginning to settle over the Albiceleste dressing room, with the goalkeeper candidly acknowledging the weight of his captain's imminent departure: "He leaves a massive void, but there are lads here who have real personality."
Looking ahead to the forward's final match on October 6, Martinez underlined his determination to savour every remaining emotional moment: "I feel part of it, and on Tuesday I want to enjoy it and see him smile. We will try to cherish him in the little time we have left together."
Striving for defensive perfection
Away from his captain's emotional send-off, Martinez recorded his 45th clean sheet in 69 international appearances while praising the young debutants: "A clean sheet is always important. It's something I strive for to keep pushing myself. It's great to see youngsters making their debuts and playing in this shirt."
Addressing Lionel Scaloni's demanding squad standards, the shot-stopper added: "It's gone well. We are a group that integrates them quickly. They train very well. Scaloni gives nothing away for free; he sees them performing well and plays them. Full credit goes to them for adapting to this national team as quickly as possible."
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Overcoming the pain of defeat
Martinez also shared his mental battle to recover from deep anguish after his side failed to defend their world title in 2026 following a final defeat against Spain. He admitted: "It took a lot out of me after losing a World Cup final; the pain stayed with me for a long time. I needed a fresh start at my club to get over the heartache I felt after that final."
Now, the goalkeeper has rediscovered his positive energy with the national team: "I come here and honestly feel great, happy, full of energy, and that's what matters most."
The Albiceleste's attention now firmly shifts to Messi's farewell fixture against Benin at the Estadio Monumental.
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