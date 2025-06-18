Emi Martinez backed to be Man Utd's new Peter Schmeichel if he completes transfer from Aston Villa as club legend insists David de Gea never should have been replaced by 'school boy' Andre Onana
Emiliano Martinez has been backed to emulate Peter Schmeichel at Manchester United if he seals a move to Old Trafford from Aston Villa.
- United linked with Aston Villa goalkeeper
- Seen as a potential replacement for Andre Onana
- Lee Sharpe urges United to get deal done