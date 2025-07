This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Douglas Luiz told by Juventus that he'll be sold amid talk of Premier League return as €40m Sporting CP star lined up as replacement Juventus D. Luiz M. Hjulmand Serie A Transfers Juventus have informed Douglas Luiz he is up for sale as Morten Hjulmand from Sporting CP is being lined up to replace the Brazilian. Luiz informed Juve open to offer

Hjulmand shortlisted as ideal replacement

Premier League clubs monitor Doug situation