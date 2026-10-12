Diego Simeone insists Manchester United remain a major threat despite difficult start to the Premier League season

Simeone has dismissed the idea that Manchester United are a spent force, insisting that the Premier League side remain a significant threat ahead of their Champions League meeting. Despite a sluggish start to the season that has seen United languishing in mid-table, the Atletico Madrid boss is adamant that their underlying quality and tactical approach make them a formidable obstacle in European competition.

The Red Devils enter the contest following a frustrating 1-1 draw against a 10-man Tottenham side at Old Trafford, a result that extended their winless streak in the league to four matches. With just six points from their opening six domestic fixtures, pressure has begun to mount on manager Michael Carrick, yet Simeone believes the results do not tell the whole story of United's recent performances.

'We face an opponent that applies intense pressure in your half, closing you down quickly, and has players with speed,' Simeone told a news conference, as reported by ESPN. 'Despite their recent results, including a lot of draws, they are still creating the kind of danger that they did last year. They're a strong team.'