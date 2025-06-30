Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
WATCH: Diego Luna scores his first USMNT goal on a stunning rocket to equalize against Costa Rica in the Gold Cup quarterfinals
The RSL star notched his first goal for the national team in his 10th international cap, a key response for the USMNT
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Luna blasts in a goal to get Americans level
- Crucial moment as the team was trailing
- Response to missed penalty from Malik Tillman