United States v Costa Rica - Gold Cup 2025: QuarterfinalsGetty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

WATCH: Diego Luna scores his first USMNT goal on a stunning rocket to equalize against Costa Rica in the Gold Cup quarterfinals

USA vs Costa RicaUSACosta RicaCONCACAF Gold CupD. Luna

The RSL star notched his first goal for the national team in his 10th international cap, a key response for the USMNT

  • Luna blasts in a goal to get Americans level
  • Crucial moment as the team was trailing
  • Response to missed penalty from Malik Tillman
