Cachavacha's back! Legend Diego Forlan launches Uruguay dugout era in beloved Japan

Diego Forlan is set to take charge of the senior Uruguay national team for the first time as interim head coach in Thursday's international friendly against Japan. The 47-year-old icon assembled his squad in Sendai ahead of the clash at the Q&A Stadium in Miyagi.

Forlan balances his interim senior duties with his role as Uruguay's under-20 head coach.

The manager aims to launch his tenure with an aggressive performance against high-calibre opposition.



