Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale has joined in on the Ballon d'Or discussion and believes his pick for the accolade is the favourite "by some way".

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Bale backs Dembele for Ballon d'Or

Led PSG to Champions League glory

Yamal and Mbappe also in contention Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱