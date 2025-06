This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Daniel Levy vs Sir Jim Ratcliffe! Tottenham suing INEOS after Man Utd co-owner's firm quit sponsorship contract Manchester United Tottenham Premier League Europa League Finance Tottenham are suing Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's firm INEOS over the company withdrawing from a sponsorship contract. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Firm quits deal two years early

INEOS blames cost-cutting on green policies

INEOS blames cost-cutting on green policies

Dispute comes one month after Europa League final