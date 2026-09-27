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'It gave us energy!' – Dani Olmo reveals exact turning point in Spain comeback at Wembley
Spain extend European unbeaten record with dramatic Wembley victory
Spain forward Dani Olmo reflected on a remarkable night at Wembley Stadium after the world champions fought back to secure a 3-2 UEFA Nations League win over England. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring within two minutes before Anthony Gordon and a Harry Kane header put the hosts ahead.
However, substitutes Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal struck in the second half to seal a memorable comeback.
The result extended Spain's unbeaten run to 39 matches in regular time, breaking Italy's European record.
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Olmo pinpoints Kane penalty miss as catalyst for comeback
Speaking in an interview with UEFA, Olmo revealed that momentum swung permanently when Kane crashed a second-half penalty against the crossbar. The Barcelona star noted that the let-off energized Spain to increase their pressing and control possession.
Olmo admitted La Roja lacked focus in the first half after conceding two quick goals.
"It gave us energy," Olmo stated regarding Kane's missed spot-kick. "It wouldn't have been easy if he would have scored. In the end he misses and it gave us energy to continue, to keep pressing and playing. This is how we made it."
Half-time adjustments and bench unity power world champions
Detailing Spain's tactical reset at the break, Olmo highlighted the squad's collective desire to win duels and play directly. He praised head coach Luis de la Fuente's tactical flexibility, praising substitutes Baena and Oyarzabal for making an immediate match-winning impact off the bench.
Olmo emphasized that the dressing room functions as a family where every player accepts their role.
"At half-time, we tried to reset a little bit, be a bit more aggressive with and without the ball, win the duels, play more direct," Olmo added. "Mikel and Alex Baena are important players for us. We are already like a family. We all face the same way, which is to win."
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La Roja prepare for Croatia clash as group leaders
Spain return to home soil on Tuesday evening as they prepare to host Croatia in Seville for their second Nations League fixture. De la Fuente's side aim to consolidate their position at the top of the group.
England travel to face Czechia on the same night looking to bounce back from defeat.
Olmo and his team-mates look to extend their historic 39-match unbeaten streak.
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