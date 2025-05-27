This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Cristiano Ronaldo clinches second successive Saudi Pro League Golden Boot ahead of Ivan Toney as Al-Nassr superstar lands consolation prize after latest title failure C. Ronaldo Saudi Pro League I. Toney K. Benzema Al Nassr FC Cristiano Ronaldo may be 40 years of age, but he remains prolific enough to have won a second successive Saudi Pro League Golden Boot. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Al-Nassr finished third in Saudi Pro League

Portuguese icon claimed top scorer prize

Has hinted at new challenge being taken on Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask