According to Sky, Manchester City are stepping up their plans to sign the 16-year-old Berliner next summer. Citizens manager Pep Guardiola is said to be a big admirer of Eichhorn and is keen to bring him to the Premier League.
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Could Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund be left looking on? A top club is reportedly making a serious move for Hertha's rising star, Kennet Eichhorn
Eichhorn will not stay at Man City, however. The Sky Blues' plan is to loan him out immediately after his transfer so he can gain match practice. Bayer 04 Leverkusen are mentioned as a possible loan destination.
That would at least take him to the Bundesliga, though not to Borussia Dortmund or Bayern Munich, both of whom are also monitoring the 16-year-old and remain hopeful of securing his signature during the next transfer window.
Dortmund, in particular, have recently been repeatedly cited as Eichhorn's most likely destination. According to Bild, the Black and Yellows have "the best chance" of securing his signature – a meeting between Dortmund's sporting director Ole Book and the 16-year-old is said to be the main reason for this.
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Where will Kennet Eichhorn be moving to next summer?
According to Sport Bild, Eichhorn is not fully convinced by BVB's playing style under coach Niko Kovac and would rather join Bayer Leverkusen or RB Leipzig.
At Bayern, however, kicker reports internal disagreement over bringing in the 21-year-old, despite widespread admiration for his ability.
Hertha BSC have not entirely abandoned hope of retaining Eichhorn for another season. According to Bild, the club intends to sell him next summer via a €12 million release clause but then immediately re-loan the defensive midfielder for a further campaign.