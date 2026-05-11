Eichhorn will not stay at Man City, however. The Sky Blues' plan is to loan him out immediately after his transfer so he can gain match practice. Bayer 04 Leverkusen are mentioned as a possible loan destination.

That would at least take him to the Bundesliga, though not to Borussia Dortmund or Bayern Munich, both of whom are also monitoring the 16-year-old and remain hopeful of securing his signature during the next transfer window.

Dortmund, in particular, have recently been repeatedly cited as Eichhorn's most likely destination. According to Bild, the Black and Yellows have "the best chance" of securing his signature – a meeting between Dortmund's sporting director Ole Book and the 16-year-old is said to be the main reason for this.