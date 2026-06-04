Southampton FC is in advanced talks with the German record champions to sign Israeli midfielder Peretz on a permanent basis, with club officials hopeful of completing the deal before the weekend.
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Could an official announcement come this week? A departure at FC Bayern Munich now appears imminent
Peretz wants to stay at the club and help it secure promotion to the Premier League, despite receiving offers from other clubs.
The 25-year-old only arrived on loan at St Mary's in January, having previously spent time with Hamburger SV to build match sharpness. At Bayern Munich, where he joined from Maccabi Tel Aviv for more than €5 million in summer 2023, he faces an unassailable pecking order behind Manuel Neuer, Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich.
At St Mary's, however, he thrived, becoming a fan favourite and impressing across the board.
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Peretz kept nine clean sheets for Southampton
The 12-time international has made 26 appearances between the posts for Southampton so far, keeping nine clean sheets while conceding 24 goals. Meanwhile, his contract in Munich runs until 2028.
Peretz's current club has dominated recent headlines, and the dream of a return to the Premier League for Southampton FC and their German manager Tonda Eckert has been cruelly extinguished.
Spy scandal rocks Southampton FC
The English Football League has expelled Southampton from the promotion play-off final against Hull City and imposed a four-point deduction for next season's Championship campaign following a spying scandal.
The row erupted after Middlesbrough staff caught a Southampton intern secretly filming their training session in early May, acting on instructions from above to spy on the club's play-off rivals.
Middlesbrough lodged an official complaint with the EFL, which opened proceedings on 13 May and, following a swift investigation, expelled Southampton from the competition on 19 May. The club's appeal, heard the very next day, was rejected, leaving the original sanctions in place.