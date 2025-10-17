Cole Palmer's injury setback is a hammer blow to Chelsea's early-season prospects - and his World Cup hopes after Thomas Tuchel's England warning

Perhaps more significant, though, is that Palmer won't be available to England for their final pair of World Cup qualifiers. While his absence wouldn't be particularly notable in isolation, his unavailability in November means he will have only clocked 65 minutes of action for the Three Lions in 2025. Going further back, the 23-year-old has picked up just three caps from a possible 14 since Euro 2024.

Chelsea's star man was injured for Tuchel's first camp in charge in March before returning to the squad and featuring against Andorra in June. However, he has been sidelined for the two most recent international breaks in September and October, and the German tactician has suggested that - regardless of his talent - Palmer really needs to be fit and involved to command a place in his World Cup squad, with time running out to make an impression.

"He was only in the June camp, that is concerning, of course," Tuchel said in October. "First of all, the most important thing is that he can play without pain, because the groin issue is a very dangerous one to become chronic.

"When he's fit and when he has rhythm and flow, he can decide matches on club level and, for sure, on international level. We know that. We clearly understand and see the potential and the quality, but there is also a reality that he was not available in five of the (last) seven camps, so right now there are two camps left before the World Cup."

There was a time that it was unthinkable that Palmer wouldn't be a key player for England in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but now his omission from the squad is a very real possibility with just four fixtures to come before it's decision time for Tuchel, with the manager so far intent on fostering a 'club' atmosphere by relying on a core group and happy to leave out the country's 'most talented'.