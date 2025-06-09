This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZN
Club World Cup power rankings GFXGetty/GOAL
Mark Doyle

Club World Cup 2025 Power Rankings: PSG arrive as the team to beat ahead of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich while Lionel Messi's Inter Miami sit inside the top 20

Power rankingsFIFA Club World CupReal MadridManchester CityChelseaBayern MunichParis Saint-GermainInter Miami CFInterPalmeirasJuventusAl HilalAtletico MadridBoca JuniorsBorussia DortmundRiver PlateSeattle Sounders FCFlamengoMonterreyBotafogo RJFluminensePachucaBenficaFC PortoSalzburgLos Angeles FCFEATURESUlsan HD FCAl Ahly SCAl-AinAuckland City FCEsperanceMamelodi Sundowns FC

GOAL rates all 32 participants in this summer's highly-anticipated tournament, which will be staged in the United States

Exclusive Ticket Packs

FIFA

  • Buy direct from FIFA.com and secure your place at the world’s biggest club tournament.
  • Each pack includes guaranteed access to purchase tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
  • Follow the action across select U.S. host cities with a single, convenient ticket pack - perfect for fans planning the ultimate summer of football.

Prices start at

$80.00

Get tickets

This radically revamped FIFA Club World Cup is about to get under way, and it's going to be bigger than ever before, with all six continents set to be represented by a whopping 32 teams.

There are 12 qualifiers from Europe, six from South America, four apiece from Africa, Asia and North/Central America, and a solitary representative form Oceania, while Inter Miami are playing the role of 'hosts'.

So, with the tournament about to kick off, who are the favourites to lift the trophy, and which sides are likely to be up against it from the off? GOAL breaks down all 32 participants in our latest batch of power rankings...

Article continues below

Previous update: December 5.

What should Percy Tau do next?

6146 Votes

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta