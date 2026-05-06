Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
Clear message to Arne Slot? Liverpool principal owner John Henry warns FSG 'won't settle for mediocrity'
Henry issues Anfield warning
Liverpool have suffered 18 defeats in all competitions this term, marking their worst losing record since the 2014-15 season under Brendan Rodgers. While the club remains on track for Champions League qualification, the drop-off from last year's title-winning heights has not gone unnoticed by the boardroom.
Henry’s comments came in the wake of the decision to fire Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora following a poor start to the MLB season. In an email to the Sports Business Journal, the 76-year-old businessman appeared to draw parallels between his sporting franchises, suggesting that while fans may voice their displeasure, the leadership's response is to double down on their commitment to winning.
- Getty Images Sport
The FSG approach to pressure
Reflecting on the nature of sports ownership and the pressure from the stands, Henry recalled personal experiences of dissent from the Liverpool faithful. "Fans get frustrated. The Sox looked terrible for [their] first 25 games," Henry wrote. "I remember a plane flying overhead when we were beating Manchester United 7-0 that read 'FSG OUT!'. It doesn't mean you ignore them, it means you work harder - you don't settle for mediocrity. You have to win."
External interest in Arne Slot
Despite the domestic struggles, Slot's reputation across Europe remains intact, largely due to his previous achievements in the Eredivisie at Feyenoord. It has emerged that Ajax made an inquiry regarding the possibility of luring the 47-year-old back to the Netherlands. The Amsterdam giants are searching for a permanent successor to interim boss Oscar Garcia and viewed Slot as a high-profile candidate to lead their sporting recovery. However, that approach was swiftly rebuffed. Slot is understood to remain firmly committed to his project at Anfield, where he is under contract until June 2027.
- AFP
The road ahead for the Reds
As the current campaign draws to a close, the focus shifts to a summer of reinforcement. Slot faces the task of overhauling a squad that has shown signs of fatigue and inconsistency throughout the year. The owner's public insistence on avoiding mediocrity suggests that the financial backing may be there, but it comes with the heaviest of expectations. For a club used to competing on all fronts, a season defined by double-digit losses is simply unacceptable in the eyes of the Boston-based hierarchy.
Slot must now navigate the final hurdles of the season to ensure Champions League football returns to Anfield. With the ownership watching closely, there is little room for error left for the Dutchman, with a vital Premier League clash with Chelsea up next this weekend.