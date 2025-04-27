This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Christopher Nkunku wants out! Forward informs Chelsea of desire to leave amid Bayern Munich interest but German giants left waiting on Mathys Tel decision from Tottenham C. Nkunku Chelsea Transfers Premier League M. Tel Tottenham Bayern Munich Bundesliga Christopher Nkunku wants to leave Chelsea having struggled for minutes but his hope of joining Bayern Munich could hinge on Mathys Tel's future. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Nkunku keen on leaving amid Bayern interest

German giants want back-up to Kane

Tel's future at Tottenham still up in the air Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱