Crystal Pix
'I must have watched it several times' - Chema Andres can't stop replaying stunning first Brighton goal in 3-0 Arsenal win
Midfielder delivers immediate Amex impact
The Spanish midfielder made an immediate impression in English football after completing an estimated €23 million move from VfB Stuttgart on September 1. Having debuted in an emphatic 5-0 away win against Coventry City, the Real Madrid academy product opened his goalscoring account with a stunning strike during a 3-0 home triumph over Arsenal. Such commanding displays from the youngster dubbed 'Baby Rodri' have propelled the Seagulls up to third in the Premier League table.
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Spanish starlet relishes English intensity
Speaking to MARCA, the defensive midfielder outlined how quickly he has adapted to the rigorous demands of English football inside his first month on the south coast. Reflecting on a whirlwind start that has already yielded a debut, a goal, and an assist, Chema explained: "Well, as you say, very quickly, but with great enthusiasm, very happy, and thank God, so far everything is going well. I've been here for three weeks."
Comparing the distinct styles between the Premier League and the German top flight, he noted: "They are two very competitive leagues, but at the end of the day, the Premier League is the top league in the world. The tempo is dynamic, fluid, with few stoppages; the referees let the game flow, and I believe the physical level is higher. It feels great to score in both, but yes, scoring in the Premier League is genuinely thrilling."
Family group chats replay brilliance
A wave of excitement continues to surround the 21-year-old's milestone strike, with those closest to him regularly sharing clips of his standout performance against the Gunners. Admitting he cannot resist watching the goal on repeat, Chema explained: "I must have watched it several times by now because my friends and family keep sending it to our group chats. And I just say, well, I'll watch it again. It gives me a real buzz, I'm not going to lie."
Discussing how he managed to bridge the communication gap inside his new dressing room, he added: "Now I'm doing well, much better now. At the end of the day, everyone speaks English. In Germany most people spoke English as well, but like it or not, German could hold you back a bit. English is better. At the club, everything is in English. The gaffer is German, but well, I already understand German people a bit, so it's all good."
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Seagulls visit Stadium of Light
Brighton carry formidable early-season momentum into the break after amassing ten points from their opening five fixtures to cement a top-four berth. Fabian Hurzeler's side return to action following the international window with a demanding trip to face Sunderland on October 10. Securing maximum points at the Stadium of Light will prove vital if the south-coast outfit are to sustain their unexpected push among the division's pacesetters.
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