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Fernandez Sanchez Colwill Chelsea GFXGetty/GOAL
Krishan Davis

Chelsea player ratings vs Man City: Enzo Fernandez fails to show up as Blues beaten in FA Cup final despite dogged defensive display at Wembley

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Chelsea
E. Fernandez
FA Cup
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Chelsea vs Manchester City

Chelsea's quest for FA Cup glory fell just short as they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in Saturday's final despite a battling display at Wembley. Antoine Semenyo's sublime flick proved to be the winner in the 72nd minute, as the Blues' stubborn resistance was finally ended by a moment of sheer individual quality.

It was all about weathering City's early pressure for the Blues in the first half, and they stood up to the challenge to come through it unscathed. Erling Haaland did have a tap-in ruled out for an offside in the build-up, and the Norwegian striker's effort from the angle was comfortably blocked out by Robert Sanchez shortly before the break.

The match followed a similar pattern after half-time, with Semenyo coming within inches of opening the scoring within two minutes of the restart as he nodded over. Chelsea would get into the ascendency, though, and Moises Caicedo then went close with his own headed chance at the other end, but Rodri cleared the ball just short of the line.

However, with fewer than 20 minutes to play the Blues' good work was undone by a moment of magic from Semenyo, who produced a magnificent flick into the bottom corner from Haaland's cut-back. Enzo Fernandez almost levelled immediately, but he could only guide his improvised volley onto the top of the net.

The game was stretched from that point, but Chelsea were unable to find the clear opening they required. Abdukodir Khusanov survived a strong penalty shout after colliding with Jorrel Hato in the area, and Sanchez diverted Matheus Nunes' angled effort onto the post to keep it at 1-0. Ultimately, though, it was City's day under the arch.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Wembley Stadium...

  • Chelsea v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup FinalGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (6/10):

    Made a number of important saves but could do nothing about Semenyo's wicked flick.

    Malo Gusto (7/10):

    Dealt really well with the significant threat posed by Doku alongside Palmer. Got forward well, too, but lacked end product.

    Wesley Fofana (6/10):

    Like Gusto, showed some really good defensive fight to keep City at bay, and made a big interception.

    Levi Colwill (7/10):

    Really enhanced Chelsea's play out from the back with some excellent line-breaking passes.

    Jorrel Hato (6/10):

    Given a tough time by Semenyo, who should have scored after out-jumping the Dutchman. Grew into the game and was important at both ends.

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    Midfield

    Reece James (6/10):

    Fortunate not to be punished after losing the ball in a dangerous area. Otherwise kept things ticking over nicely.

    Moises Caicedo (7/10):

    Took an early blow to the thigh but recovered to play a key role in sewing together some neat passing moves and driving Chelsea forward. Made one huge interception.

    Enzo Fernandez (5/10):

    Fired up and booked for a crunching tackle. Not able to have his usual influence on proceedings, but went agonisingly close with a volley.

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    Attack

    Cole Palmer (6/10):

    His first job was actually defending against City's dangerous left flank, which he did diligently. Not able to be as effective in attack.

    Joao Pedro (6/10):

    Worked tirelessly despite having very few clear openings, coming deep to get on the ball and moving City players out of position.

    Marc Cucurella (6/10):

    Deployed further up the pitch once again. Ran really hard and caused City problems.

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  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-MAN CITY-CHELSEAAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Pedro Neto (6/10):

    Stung Trafford's fingertips shortly after coming on and looked dangerous.

    Liam Delap (5/10):

    Headed over from his one half-chance but otherwise struggled to get into the game.

    Alejandro Garnacho (N/A):

    Thrown on late but unable to have an impact.

    Calum McFarlane (6/10):

    It looked like his gameplan had worked perfectly for a while, but instead of scoring when they were on top, they conceded the all-important goal and didn't have a response.

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