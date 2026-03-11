Chelsea player ratings vs PSG: Filip Jorgensen clangers leave battling Blues with Champions League mountain to climb as Liam Rosenior's lack of experience is brutally exposed

PSG took an early lead when the ball fell to Bradley Barcola inside the Chelsea penalty area, and he had the time to bring it down and lash a half-volley in off the crossbar. Chelsea were still able to work their way into the game, though they were indebted to Jorgensen for pushing an Ousmane Dembele strike onto the crossbar and tipping Barcola's curled effort past the post.

Liam Rosenior's side pulled level when Fernandez spotted Gusto in space on the Chelsea right, and the full-back kept his shot down to beat Matvey Safonov. The PSG goalkeeper did redeem himself, however, when he parried a strike from Cole Palmer, and seconds later the home side were back in front as Dembele finished off a rapid counter-attack.

Chelsea continued to play some good stuff, and they again drew level before the hour-mark when Pedro Neto broke down the left-hand side and squared for Fernandez to side-foot home. PSG struggled to create much in response, only to be gifted a third goal when Jorgensen's attempted pass was intercepted by Barcola, and Vitinha was able to lob the ball into an empty net.

Joao Pedro had a third Chelsea equaliser disallowed for offside before substitute Kvaratskhelia curled in an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box and turned another effort in in stoppage time to put Luis Enrique's side in control ahead of next week's return leg at Stamford Bridge.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Parc des Princes...