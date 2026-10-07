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'Didn't seem to happy with me' - Chelsea star Morgan Rogers reveals Thomas Tuchel FURY despite Harry Kane assist in England win over Czechia
Early struggles before crucial assist
Rogers earned a starting spot on the right flank following his goalscoring cameo in England's recent 7-0 demolition of Croatia. However, the £117 million Chelsea signing endured a shaky opening at Wembley, struggling to find his range and sending several wayward crosses into the box.
His fortunes turned just before the break when he drilled an exquisite, first-time ball for Kane to finish from close range. The Three Lions ultimately secured a comfortable 3-0 Nations League victory over Czechia, aided by a Vladimir Coufal own goal and another Kane strike. Rogers nearly claimed a second assist after the interval, but Lukas Hornicek denied Jude Bellingham's flicked effort.
- Getty Images Sport
Stepping up on the international stage
Speaking to ITV Sport, Rogers admitted his early deliveries fell short of his own standards and caught the manager's ire.
"Yeah, I wasn’t happy about a few of them. The manager looked at me after one of them and didn’t seem too happy," he said. "It’s something I take pride in so I was a bit disappointed, but for one to come off was nice. I was happy to get the assist for the captain again."
Assessing the team's wider approach, the 24-year-old noted a positive shift in England's tactical mentality.
"That’s the way we want to play and you could see that in the whole camp really, even in the Spain game. We’re trying to be more positive and we’re trying to show ourselves," Rogers explained. "At times during the World Cup, looking back at it, there were times in games when we didn’t quite show true ability.
"Of course it’s tougher in the World Cup and teams are trying to stop you but we knew we wanted to show ourselves a bit more and keep trying to improve and develop as a unit. I think we definitely did that and it’s a step in the right direction."
Quest to deliver Kane a trophy
Kane's brace took his international tally to 91 goals while matching Peter Shilton’s all-time record of 125 caps. Rogers was quick to praise the Bayern Munich talisman, hailing his enduring influence on the squad.
"You run out of words to describe him," Rogers said. "He’s really one of a kind and we really, truly have to take it all in how special he is and what he’s doing. It’s incredible. Not only the goals and the amount of caps but the way he applies himself, the way he plays, the way he leads by example. He’s a real idol for young players and myself to look up to."
Driven by England's recent World Cup semi-final heartbreak, Rogers is determined to help Kane secure elusive international silverware. "That’s probably the only thing missing, he’s done literally everything else for England," he added. "It’s probably just the trophy and that’s all we’re looking towards. We’ve got a few more opportunities and I know he’ll be there with the shape he keeps himself in, the hunger he’s got in him… he’ll be there, scoring goals in the way he does. Everyone has to muck in to get him that trophy he deserves in an England shirt."
- Getty Images Sport
Returning to domestic action before crucial tests
Following the international break, Rogers will shift his focus back to club football. Chelsea are set to face Bournemouth in the Premier League this Saturday as domestic action resumes.
On the international front, England sit second in Nations League Group A3 behind Spain. Tuchel's side will regroup next month for a Wembley rematch against Croatia, before travelling to Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano three days later to seek redemption against the reigning European and world champions.
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