Getty Images Sport
Ex-Chelsea & Inter striker Hernan Crespo sacked by Sao Paulo over 'lack of harmony' despite strong start to Brazilian Championship
Shock dismissal at Sao Paulo
Reports suggest that the decision was not purely based on mathematics but rather a deteriorating atmosphere behind the scenes. According to ESPN, a significant lack of harmony between the Argentine coach and the playing squad was a primary factor in his dismissal. Furthermore, the board reportedly felt that the team's tactical development had stalemated, failing to see the intended evolution in their style of play over recent months.
- Getty Images Sport
Mixed second spell for the Argentine
Crespo’s second stint in the MorumBIS hotseat began in July 2025, when he returned to steady the ship following the departure of Luis Zubeldia. While he successfully steered the club away from a potential relegation battle last year, his fortunes in knockout competitions were far less impressive. Disappointing exits in the Copa do Brasil against second-tier Athletico-PR and a Libertadores elimination at the hands of LDU Quito ultimately clouded his tenure.
Despite these continental setbacks, the 2026 Brasileirao season had started with immense promise. The Tricolor had collected an impressive 10 points from a possible 12, a run that usually grants a manager significant job security. However, the internal friction proved too great to ignore, leading the club to seek fresh leadership a week after their 2-1 loss to Palmeiras.
Official club statement confirms departure
The Brazilian giants confirmed the news via an official statement, outlining that the entire coaching staff would be following Crespo out of the door. The club noted: "São Paulo Futebol Clube decided this Monday (09) to announce the departure of coach Hernán Crespo. Assistants Juan Branda and Victor López, physical trainers Federico Martinetti and Leandro Paz, and goalkeeping coach Gustavo Nepote are also leaving the club."
The statement continued to reflect on his historical contributions and the statistics of his most recent run, adding: "Paulista champion in 2021, Crespo began his second spell at Morumbi in July 2025. Since then, he has managed the team in 46 games, accumulating 21 wins, seven draws and 18 losses. São Paulo wishes Hernán Crespo and his coaching staff success in the continuation of their careers."
- AFP
Legacy and the search for a successor
Crespo departs with a total legacy of 99 matches across two different spells, yielding 45 wins, 26 draws, and 28 defeats. His greatest achievement remains the 2021 Paulista Championship title, which famously ended the club’s long trophy drought with a victory over Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras. However, recent failures in the same state competition, including a semi-final loss to their rivals earlier this year, added to the building pressure.
As of now, Sao Paulo have no immediate successor lined up, with the board beginning an active search in the market while the team prepare for an upcoming clash against Chapecoense.
Advertisement