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'Checks I've never seen in my life!' - France manager Didier Deschamps fumes at US security ahead of World Cup
Logistical nightmares in the United States
Deschamps has been left unimpressed by the rigorous security protocols at American airports. The manager, who is fine-tuning his squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, admitted that the intensity of the checks was beyond anything he had previously experienced in his lengthy career.
Speaking in a press conference ahead of Sunday's clash with Colombia in Maryland, Deschamps revealed his shock at the rigorous protocols encountered upon arrival. "At our arrival, we spent an incredible amount of time at the airport, with checks that I've never seen in my life. We are adapting," the coach explained to reporters.
- AFP
Travel times and tournament preparation
The current camp is being treated as a dress rehearsal for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. While the team has enjoyed the cooler temperatures during this window, Deschamps is acutely aware that the vast distances and travel times will be a major factor when the tournament kicks off in June. "In terms of temperature, we're fine. We have problems that I knew about and which are still there, particularly regarding travel time," Deschamps noted.
Adapting to the American environment
The French coaching staff, including assistant Guy Stephan, has already been scouting venues and spoke with players who participated in the Club World Cup to gather intel. Deschamps is concerned about the distance between training facilities and match venues, noting that media obligations alone can involve a 45-minute journey each way.
"The fact of having been to Boston is a more important rehearsal for us because we're going to be there," Deschamps explained. "I was there with Guy Stephan for the Club World Cup semi-finals and final, to have talked with the players who were there, there are different situations that bring more or less complications. We must ensure we limit them and adapt. There will be the extra heat this summer, recovery will be important. But the media obligations are at the match stadium, which is 45 minutes from the training ground. Playing at 3pm or 5pm, there aren't many hours before. At 9pm, we can manage. We will adapt and do our best to leave less energy in everything that is off the pitch."
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Crucial tests before the final squad list
Thursday's win at Gillette Stadium against Brazil has already provided a taste of what is to come, as Les Bleus will return to the same venue to face Norway in their group stage match on June 26. Their next friendly against Colombia serves as the final opportunity for Deschamps to review his squad before announcing his definitive list for the summer.