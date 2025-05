This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Champions League return for David de Gea? AS Monaco plots surprise swoop for ex-Man Utd goalkeeper amid uncertainty over his future at Fiorentina D. De Gea Fiorentina Monaco Serie A Ligue 1 Transfers AS Monaco are targeting Fiorentina goalkeeper David De Gea after a stellar season in Florence. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below AS Monaco are interested in David De Gea

David De Gea signed for Fiorentina in the summer

Club has the option to trigger an extension until 2026 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask