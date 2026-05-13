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Celtic win with controversial stoppage time penalty as Glasgow giants face Hearts in Premiership title decider in last game of the season
Hearts cruise to comfortable win
Hearts have maintained their one-point lead at the top of the table following a commanding 3-0 victory over Falkirk at Tynecastle. First-half goals from Frankie Kent and Cammy Devlin firmly put the league leaders in charge, before Blair Spittal curled in a late third. The result means Hearts have done their part perfectly, leaving them needing only a draw in their final fixture to secure their first league title in 66 years. However, their hopes of lifting the trophy early were dashed by extraordinary late events unfolding concurrently at Fir Park.
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Drama and controversy at Fir Park
Celtic survived a massive scare, beating Motherwell 3-2 after a chaotic match. Elliot Watt and Liam Gordon scored for the hosts, but Daizen Maeda and Benjamin Nygren kept Celtic in the game. In the dying seconds of added time, referee John Beaton awarded a penalty for an alleged handball after a brief VAR review. Kelechi Iheanacho coolly converted to seal the win. Pundits were furious. Kris Boyd stated: "It clearly hits his head. If it hits your hand it just drops down at your feet. The non-red card for Alistair Johnston against Rangers and now that tonight. Another dubious call that goes in Celtic's favour. Questions will be asked."
Pundits question massive penalty call
The penalty decision has ignited widespread outrage, with many arguing the ball struck the Motherwell defender's head, not his hand. Darren O'Dea remarked: "Looking at the footage we've just watched, it's made huge contact with Sam Nicholson's head because of the trajectory the ball takes. I don't know how you can conclusively say that is handball."
Adding to the criticism, ex-Hearts player Ryan Stevenson slammed the quick video check, saying: "It's a disgrace. VAR took six minutes in the recent West Ham v Arsenal game because everyone understood how big a decision it was. John Beaton was at the monitor for what, 20 seconds?"
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Final day title decider awaits
The Scottish Premiership will now be decided on Saturday when Celtic host Hearts in Glasgow. Celtic have to win to retain their crown, whilst a draw will be enough for Hearts to claim historic glory. This blockbuster finale promises to be a thrilling end to the season.