This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

(C)Getty Images Carlos Cuesta thanks Mikel Arteta in emotional Arsenal goodbye message as young coach prepares to take over at Parma M. Arteta Arsenal Transfers Premier League Parma Calcio 1913 Serie A Carlos Cuesta thanked Mikel Arteta in an emotional Arsenal goodbye message as he prepares to take over as manager at Parma. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Cuseta set to embark on new journey

Will take the reins at Parma in Serie A

Set to become youngest manager in Italy Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask