This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

(C)Getty Images Carlo Ancelotti makes more history! Revered tactician sets himself apart from past Real Madrid managers as Los Blancos claim Intercontinental Cup Real Madrid vs Sevilla Real Madrid Sevilla LaLiga C. Ancelotti Carlo Ancelotti has become Real Madrid's most successful manager ever, after he led the club to victory in the Intercontinental Cup. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Madrid wins Intercontinental Cup

Ancelotti's 15th major trophy for club

Breaks managerial record Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱