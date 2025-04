This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Bring him home! Wrexham add Rangers star to list of summer targets as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney eye free transfer Wrexham Transfers League One T. Lawrence Coventry Burnley Rangers Premiership Championship Wrexham are reportedly ready to bring Tom Lawrence home, with the Rangers star being added to their list of transfer targets. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Wales international was born in Wrexham

Contract at Rangers is running down

Interest shown from EFL & across Europe Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱