Out of the drop zone! Marco Rose seals first Premier League victory as clinical Bournemouth punish 10-man Sunderland

The afternoon could not have started any worse for Sunderland, who found themselves trailing and a man down within the opening twenty minutes of play. Kevin Danso, the former Tottenham defender, endured a truly forgettable afternoon that began when he was easily outmuscled by Evanilson in the sixth minute, allowing the Cherries striker to cross for Marcus Tavernier to head into an empty net for his fourth goal of the season.

Sunderland's situation went from bad to worse just eleven minutes later when Danso's nightmare continued. Evanilson once again proved too much for the defender to handle, using his strength to get in front as he raced toward the penalty area; as Danso fell, he pulled down the Bournemouth forward on the edge of the box, leaving referee Craig Pawson with no choice but to brandish a straight red card.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs initially kept his side within touching distance. The shot-stopper was called into action multiple times, notably denying Brazilian winger Rayan on two separate occasions with impressive reflexes.