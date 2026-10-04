AFP
Borussia Dortmund plead with Greece to rest 18-year-old sensation Konstantinos Karetsas ahead Germany clash
Dortmund voice workload concerns
Dortmund have taken the unusual step of contacting the Greek national team hierarchy to request a more measured approach to Karetsas’ playing time. The 18-year-old has emerged as a vital component for both his club and country, but BVB officials are wary of the mounting physical toll on the youngster. According to reports from Sky Sports, the Bundesliga club has specifically asked for the player to be used with foresight and moderation.
Karetsas has been a mainstay in the Greek lineup during their recent Nations League campaign, starting all three fixtures so far. His endurance was notably tested during Greece's historic victory over Germany, where the teenager remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes. Dortmund’s intervention comes at a delicate time, as the club balances the pride of seeing their talent succeed internationally with the practical need to keep him fit for the domestic season.
- AFP
Prepares for a demanding post-break return
The urgency behind this request is driven by a demanding schedule awaiting the player upon his return to Westphalia. Dortmund is set to host Werder Bremen in a high-stakes Friday night match just five days after Greece completes its international commitments, leaving a very tight window for preparation and recovery.
Because Karetsas has only recently returned from an injury layoff, Dortmund's management is determined to protect his physical condition. The club hierarchy is eager to minimize his workload during this international window to prevent a potential relapse caused by fatigue or overexertion.
National team boss responds to Dortmund
Despite the formal request from Signal Iduna Park, Greece head coach Ivan Ivanovic appears unlikely to grant Dortmund their wish. The manager addressed the situation, making it clear that the needs of the national team remain his primary focus. While he acknowledged the dialogue between clubs and federations, he struck a firm tone regarding player selection and the expectations placed on those representing their country.
"The federations are in contact with European clubs every week," Ivanovic stated. "Since I have been national coach here, there has not yet been a club in Europe that has demanded special treatment from us. It is also completely clear that every player wants to play for his national team. As long as I am the coach, there will be no exceptions."
- AFP
Rising star in high demand
The standoff highlights the growing importance of Karetsas to the Greek setup, where he has quickly become an indispensable starter. While Dortmund are focused on their upcoming clash with Werder Bremen, Ivanovic is preparing for a crucial rematch against Germany in Thessaloniki this Sunday. Greek media outlets suggest that, despite BVB's pleas, the teenager is widely expected to retain his spot in the starting eleven for that fixture.
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