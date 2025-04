This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'Going to be a big one' - Mikel Arteta makes transfer vow to Arsenal fans and says Gunners are 'very excited' about summer plans amid Viktor Gyokeres transfer talk M. Arteta Arsenal Premier League Transfers Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that the Gunners will have a 'big' summer transfer window as they remain linked with striker Viktor Gyokeres. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Arteta opens up on summer transfers

Praises new sporting director Andrea Berta

Promises Arsenal will have 'big' summer Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League ARS FUL Match preview