Benjamin Pavard celebrates 50th Serie A appearance as Inter Milan prepare for Club Brugge

Benjamin Pavard celebrated a personal milestone as Inter Milan returned from the three-week international break with a convincing 3-0 home victory over Parma. The French defender helped secure a clean sheet during what marked his 50th Serie A appearance for the Nerazzurri.

Goals from Petar Sucic, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Marcus Thuram wrapped up the points in the first half at San Siro.

Pavard admitted after the final whistle that he was unaware of reaching the half-century mark.