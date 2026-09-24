'It felt like it wasn't us' - Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane admits Argentina World Cup exit was his most painful England heartbreak yet

The 33-year-old forward has suffered his fair share of near misses on the international stage. Yet, he believes the nature of this recent collapse eclipses even his infamous quarter-final penalty miss against France in Qatar.

"I have been to the finals, to semifinals and been so close," Kane explained. "Each one hurts in a different way. This one hurt, for sure. More than any other one. I would probably say even more than when I missed a penalty in Qatar just in the manner that it happened."

The frustration stems from a perceived tactical and mental retreat. "It just felt like it wasn't us as a team," he added. "It wasn't the team that we wanted to be and said we'd be. I think sometimes when you maybe go against your beliefs and you lose, it feels 10 times worse."



